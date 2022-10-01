Rede Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Rede Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,996 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up 0.4% of Rede Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,220,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,895,000 after buying an additional 117,086 shares in the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 171,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,522,000 after buying an additional 10,685 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 740,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,716,000 after buying an additional 8,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 37,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the period.

FIXD stock opened at $43.54 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $43.14 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.02.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%.

