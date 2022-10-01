Rede Wealth LLC Sells 222 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Rede Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 65.5% during the first quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter worth $78,000.

NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $66.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.29. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $66.86 and a 1 year high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

