Rede Wealth LLC Sells 538 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Rede Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,483 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Netflix by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,399 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Syquant Capital Sas grew its position in Netflix by 4.5% during the first quarter. Syquant Capital Sas now owns 700 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 44.1% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 6.0% during the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Netflix by 3.5% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $235.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $231.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. Netflix’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $175.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.51.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

