REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) Short Interest Update

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the August 31st total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price target on REE Automotive from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of REE Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in REE Automotive by 202.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 47,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 31,682 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in REE Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in REE Automotive by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 15,725 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in REE Automotive by 137.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 50,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 29,100 shares during the period. 24.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REE traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.68. 2,955,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,914,400. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.34. REE Automotive has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $7.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.48.

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

