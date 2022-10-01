Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in September

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,710,000 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 15,620,000 shares. Approximately 15.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.2 days.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Down 3.3 %

RLAY stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.37. 847,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,789,944. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.28. Relay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $37.67.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13,243.58% and a negative return on equity of 21.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.56.

In related news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $328,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,974,382.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 26,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $787,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $328,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,974,382.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,180 shares of company stock worth $2,602,011 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relay Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $81,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 34.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 12.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

