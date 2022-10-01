Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $229.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REMYY. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €298.00 ($304.08) to €311.00 ($317.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €187.00 ($190.82) to €190.00 ($193.88) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €304.00 ($310.20) to €310.00 ($316.33) in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

REMYY stock opened at $16.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Rémy Cointreau has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.66.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a $0.0855 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

