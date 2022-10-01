Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) Short Interest Up 34.6% in September

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the August 31st total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 142.0 days.

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RTBRF remained flat at $4.41 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.15. Restaurant Brands New Zealand has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $11.19.

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Company Profile

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates quick service and takeaway restaurants in New Zealand, Australia, California, Hawaii, Saipan, and Guam. The company operates the KFC, Pizza Hut, Carl's Jr., and Taco Bell brands in New Zealand; the KFC and Taco Bell brands in Australia and California; and the Taco Bell and Pizza Hut brands in Hawaii, Guam, and Saipan.

