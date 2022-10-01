Retirement Solution Inc. Buys 50,305 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Retirement Solution Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,423,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,305 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up 49.1% of Retirement Solution Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Retirement Solution Inc. owned approximately 4.03% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $90,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,212.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,209,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,040,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $25.15 on Friday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $33.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.08 and its 200-day moving average is $28.54.

