Retirement Solution Inc. Has $282,000 Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Retirement Solution Inc. decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,061 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the period. Boeing makes up 0.2% of Retirement Solution Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Retirement Solution Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Boeing by 1,092.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 42.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Boeing by 118.5% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.07.

Boeing Trading Down 3.4 %

BA opened at $121.08 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $233.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.02.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile



The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

