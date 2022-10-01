Retirement Solution Inc. Sells 13,290 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Retirement Solution Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,290 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of Retirement Solution Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Retirement Solution Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 43,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 235,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 10,793 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Joule Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,858,000. Finally, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.2% during the second quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 101,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 19,053 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCM opened at $21.18 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.16 and a twelve month high of $21.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.21 and a 200-day moving average of $21.22.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.