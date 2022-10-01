Reviewing CIBT Education Group (OTCMKTS:MBAIF) & 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ)

CIBT Education Group (OTCMKTS:MBAIF – Get Rating) and 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.5% of 17 Education & Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.1% of 17 Education & Technology Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

CIBT Education Group has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 17 Education & Technology Group has a beta of -0.4, suggesting that its share price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIBT Education Group -2.67% -0.88% -0.35% 17 Education & Technology Group -40.14% -58.63% -32.16%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CIBT Education Group and 17 Education & Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares CIBT Education Group and 17 Education & Technology Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CIBT Education Group $48.00 million 0.61 $3.71 million ($0.02) -21.32 17 Education & Technology Group $342.80 million 0.20 -$226.27 million ($1.80) -0.75

CIBT Education Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 17 Education & Technology Group. CIBT Education Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 17 Education & Technology Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CIBT Education Group and 17 Education & Technology Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CIBT Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A 17 Education & Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

CIBT Education Group beats 17 Education & Technology Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CIBT Education Group

CIBT Education Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and China. The company engages in education and real estate development businesses. It offers programs, which include general English, college pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English, TESOL teacher training, automotive technical training, business management, customer service, English teacher preparation, and accounting, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training; and interpreting and translation for Koreans and online English teacher training. The company also provides private career and technical training diplomas and certificates in health care, tourism, hospitality, business, administrative, technical trades, and international studies; and English as a Second Language, and accounting programs in China. In addition, it recruits international students and on-ground concierge services for various kindergarten, primary and secondary schools, universities, and colleges in North America; and offers web design and advertising services to the real estate industry. Further, the company invests in, develops, and manages education related real estate projects, such as student hotels, serviced apartments, and education super centers in Canada. The company was formerly known as Capital Alliance Group Inc. and changed its name to CIBT Education Group Inc. in November 2007. CIBT Education Group Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About 17 Education & Technology Group

17 Education & Technology Group Inc., an education technology company, provides education and education technology services in the People's Republic of China. The company also provides educational services comprising membership-based educational content subscriptions to à la carte workbooks, study plans, and associated services. It also offers teaching and learning SaaS solutions, such as education informatization services for education-related government entities, schools, and service providers. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

