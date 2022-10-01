Reviewing Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) and Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) and Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.3% of Design Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.2% of Connect Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 25.7% of Design Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of Connect Biopharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Design Therapeutics has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Connect Biopharma has a beta of -0.41, indicating that its stock price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Design Therapeutics 1 0 2 0 2.33 Connect Biopharma 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Design Therapeutics and Connect Biopharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Design Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 23.60%. Connect Biopharma has a consensus target price of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,721.71%. Given Connect Biopharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Connect Biopharma is more favorable than Design Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Design Therapeutics and Connect Biopharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Design Therapeutics $230,000.00 4,057.14 -$35.53 million ($0.92) -18.17 Connect Biopharma N/A N/A -$204.97 million N/A N/A

Design Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Connect Biopharma.

Profitability

This table compares Design Therapeutics and Connect Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Design Therapeutics N/A -13.49% -13.18% Connect Biopharma N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Design Therapeutics beats Connect Biopharma on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics, Inc. a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs. It is also developing GeneTAC product candidate portfolio for the treatment of other nucleotide repeat expansion-driven monogenic diseases, such as Fragile X syndrome, spinocerebellar ataxias, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, frontotemporal dementia, Huntington disease, and spinobulbar muscular atrophy. Design Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About Connect Biopharma

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps. Its products also comprise CBP-307, a small molecule modulator of sphingosine 1-phosphate receptor 1, a regulator of T cell mobilization out of lymph nodes into the periphery that is in Phase II for the treatment of autoimmune-related inflammation diseases; CBP-174, a small molecule histamine receptor 3 antagonist for oral administration, which is in a preclinical stage to treat chronic itch associated with skin inflammation; and CBP-233, a preclinical stage humanized antibody against interleukin-33, a cytokine involved in T helper 2 inflammation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Taicang, China.

