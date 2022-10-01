Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) Short Interest Up 84.8% in September

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a growth of 84.8% from the August 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on RXLSF. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Rexel from €25.00 ($25.51) to €24.00 ($24.49) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Rexel from €25.00 ($25.51) to €26.50 ($27.04) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Rexel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Rexel Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RXLSF remained flat at $14.90 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.99. Rexel has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $23.70.

Rexel Company Profile

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

See Also

