Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. (OTCMKTS:RGEDF) Short Interest Down 25.0% in September

Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. (OTCMKTS:RGEDF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:RGEDF remained flat at $13.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.16 and a 200 day moving average of $18.23. Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $31.00.
Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. Company Profile
