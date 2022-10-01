Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Short Interest Update

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the August 31st total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $61.96 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $94.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.55.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.