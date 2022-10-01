Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYESGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 112.5% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Rise Gold Price Performance

OTCMKTS RYES traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.31. 1,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,772. Rise Gold has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.44.

Rise Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rise Gold Corp. explores for mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine property that comprises approximately 175 acres surface land and approximately 2,800 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley mining district of northern California.

Featured Articles

