Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 112.5% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Rise Gold Price Performance
OTCMKTS RYES traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.31. 1,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,772. Rise Gold has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.44.
Rise Gold Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rise Gold (RYES)
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
Receive News & Ratings for Rise Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rise Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.