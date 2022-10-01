Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Stake Increased by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 669.2% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter worth $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 860.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8,568.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Performance

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $62.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.03. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $48.65 and a fifty-two week high of $76.18.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Increases Dividend

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $484.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.96 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 27.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

