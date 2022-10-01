Robert S. Ellin Purchases 25,000 Shares of LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO) Stock

LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) CEO Robert S. Ellin bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $18,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,029,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,249.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

LiveOne Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LVO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.71. The company had a trading volume of 121,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,572. The company has a market capitalization of $59.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.92. LiveOne, Inc. has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $3.18.

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $23.22 million during the quarter. LiveOne had a negative return on equity of 1,399.02% and a negative net margin of 34.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that LiveOne, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiveOne

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on LiveOne from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in LiveOne by 34.1% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 32,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in LiveOne by 10.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 18,070 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in LiveOne during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in LiveOne during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in LiveOne by 0.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,951,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 35,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

LiveOne Company Profile

LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

Further Reading

