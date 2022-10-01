Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Short Interest Update

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,820,200 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the August 31st total of 2,097,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,367,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Roche Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of RHHBY stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $40.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,986,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,656. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Roche has a 12-month low of $37.88 and a 12-month high of $53.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roche

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Roche by 15.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 46,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roche in the second quarter worth about $2,097,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roche by 8.6% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 651,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,100,000 after purchasing an additional 51,537 shares during the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Roche in the second quarter worth about $4,037,000. Finally, Tevis Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Roche by 46.8% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 17,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roche Company Profile

RHHBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Roche from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Roche from CHF 350 to CHF 325 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on Roche from CHF 450 to CHF 400 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Roche from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.14.

(Get Rating)

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

