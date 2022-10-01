RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL) Shares Down 3.6%

Shares of RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKFL – Get Rating) fell 3.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 41,824 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 60,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The firm has a market cap of $4.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.22.

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc provides payment and check-out systems for shoppers on e-commerce sites using cryptocurrencies and direct bank transfers. The company has a strategic partnership with ACI Worldwide, Inc to offer the cryptocurrency payment solution available to customers through ACI portals.

