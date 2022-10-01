RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL) Shares Down 3.6%

Shares of RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKFL – Get Rating) fell 3.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 41,824 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 60,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.
RocketFuel Blockchain Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $4.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.22.
About RocketFuel Blockchain
RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc provides payment and check-out systems for shoppers on e-commerce sites using cryptocurrencies and direct bank transfers. The company has a strategic partnership with ACI Worldwide, Inc to offer the cryptocurrency payment solution available to customers through ACI portals.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RocketFuel Blockchain (RKFL)
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
Receive News & Ratings for RocketFuel Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RocketFuel Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.