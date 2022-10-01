Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) Short Interest Update

Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,800 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the August 31st total of 56,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Rockhopper Exploration Trading Down 1.8 %
OTCMKTS:RCKHF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.16. The company had a trading volume of 64,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,794. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.12. Rockhopper Exploration has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.20.
Rockhopper Exploration Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rockhopper Exploration (RCKHF)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
Receive News & Ratings for Rockhopper Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockhopper Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.