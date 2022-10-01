Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $419,000. Commerce Bank raised its position in Roper Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 6.4% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Roper Technologies by 24.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 29.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.90.

NYSE ROP opened at $359.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $408.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $424.65. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $359.22 and a 52 week high of $505.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.23%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

