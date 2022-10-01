Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Roper Technologies makes up 1.4% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $76,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,740,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,127,304,000 after purchasing an additional 57,473 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,337,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,915,000 after purchasing an additional 152,329 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,397,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,950,000 after purchasing an additional 245,342 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,009,000 after purchasing an additional 473,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,126,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $532,003,000 after purchasing an additional 51,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.90.

NYSE ROP traded down $7.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $359.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,709. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $408.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $424.65. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $359.22 and a 1-year high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 9.23%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

