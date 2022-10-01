Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF – Get Rating) dropped 6.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.45 and last traded at $2.45. Approximately 1,173 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 12,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RTOXF. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Rotork from GBX 360 ($4.35) to GBX 270 ($3.26) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Rotork from GBX 320 ($3.87) to GBX 280 ($3.38) in a research report on Sunday, July 24th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.32.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

