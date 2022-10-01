Rovin Capital UT ADV Buys 363 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRM. Barclays decreased their target price on Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Salesforce to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.84.

Shares of CRM traded down $2.97 on Friday, hitting $143.84. 7,575,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,824,976. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $143.75 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.61. The company has a market capitalization of $143.84 billion, a PE ratio of 266.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $403,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,872,952,925.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $96,583.41. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 17,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,949.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $403,719.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,872,952,925.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,158 shares of company stock valued at $12,587,336 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

