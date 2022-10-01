Rovin Capital UT ADV Buys New Shares in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,277 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 204.3% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,362,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271,849 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,035,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 38.2% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,318,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,462 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 343.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,140 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 12.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,742,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,607 shares during the period. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $104,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,345.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,872,773.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $104,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,345.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.78.

Shares of CSGP traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.65. 2,440,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,967,207. The company has a quick ratio of 11.95, a current ratio of 11.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.06. The stock has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.92 and a beta of 0.93. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $536.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.00 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 7.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

