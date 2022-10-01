Rovin Capital UT ADV Has $371,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Rovin Capital UT ADV trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 75,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 365.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 70,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after purchasing an additional 55,286 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 392.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 45,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 36,215 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 440,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,690,000 after purchasing an additional 293,773 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ACWI stock traded down $0.87 on Friday, reaching $77.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,633,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,586,979. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $77.77 and a 12-month high of $107.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.35.

