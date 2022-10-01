Rovin Capital UT ADV Has $505,000 Stock Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Polaris were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 166,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,556,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in Polaris by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 23,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Polaris in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Polaris from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Polaris

Polaris Trading Down 2.0 %

In related news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $1,441,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,841.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $2,920,645.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,202 shares in the company, valued at $7,295,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $1,441,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,841.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

PII stock traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,214. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.24 and a 12 month high of $132.50.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.33. Polaris had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.53%.

Polaris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.