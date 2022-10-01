Rovin Capital UT ADV Makes New $315,000 Investment in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNK. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 87.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of JNK stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.85. 6,294,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,617,286. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.44. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $87.42 and a 12-month high of $109.46.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.