Rovin Capital UT ADV Makes New Investment in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)

Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAS. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $2,766,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,205,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $568,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $705,000. 3.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FAS traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,881,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,525. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.35. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $53.24 and a fifty-two week high of $155.82.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

