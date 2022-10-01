Rovin Capital UT ADV Sells 4,233 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Rovin Capital UT ADV lowered its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,233 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams makes up approximately 0.7% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHW traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $204.75. 1,512,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,001. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $204.57 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The company has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $234.30 and its 200-day moving average is $246.73.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.40). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $313.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.39.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

