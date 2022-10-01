Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target to $62.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of 63.05.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

RIVN opened at 32.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59. Rivian Automotive has a 1 year low of 19.25 and a 1 year high of 179.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 8.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 35.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 33.93.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total value of 65,334.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 79,666 shares in the company, valued at 2,969,151.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $1,508,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $415,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $34,885,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $79,051,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $396,000. Institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Further Reading

