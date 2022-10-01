Royal Bank of Canada Lowers DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target to $55.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DOCU. William Blair cut shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.38.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $53.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.11 and a 200-day moving average of $74.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of -99.02 and a beta of 1.23. DocuSign has a 52-week low of $51.12 and a 52-week high of $288.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $622.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in DocuSign by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

