Royal Bank of Canada Trims Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Target Price to C$286.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$287.00 to C$286.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CJT has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Cargojet to a hold rating and set a C$165.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$210.00 to C$203.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$202.64.

Cargojet Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CJT opened at C$111.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of C$1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$138.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$146.99. Cargojet has a 52-week low of C$109.69 and a 52-week high of C$204.69.

Cargojet Dividend Announcement

Cargojet ( TSE:CJT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.70 by C($0.19). The firm had revenue of C$246.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$236.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cargojet will post 7.4599996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.286 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$153.49, for a total value of C$112,047.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,157 shares in the company, valued at C$177,587.93.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

