Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Short Interest Down 19.0% in September

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,900 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the August 31st total of 235,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 244,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royce Value Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in Royce Value Trust by 893.8% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Royce Value Trust during the second quarter worth $74,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royce Value Trust during the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. 24.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

Royce Value Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE RVT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.55. The company had a trading volume of 134,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,225. Royce Value Trust has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.96 and its 200-day moving average is $15.23.

Royce Value Trust Cuts Dividend

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th.

(Get Rating)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.