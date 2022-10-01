RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 6,838 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $11,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19,945.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,481 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 145.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,161,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,500 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 138.8% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,799,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,055 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9,592.0% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 769,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,142,000 after acquiring an additional 761,413 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $904,078,000 after acquiring an additional 637,575 shares during the period.

IWM stock opened at $164.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.68 and a 200-day moving average of $185.32. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.78 and a 12 month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

