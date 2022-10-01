RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 24,453 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,453 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 3.3% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $21,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 96.9% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 52.9% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $78.43 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $123.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.71.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

