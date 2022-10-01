RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $79.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.28 and a 200-day moving average of $90.87. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $79.36 and a twelve month high of $108.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

