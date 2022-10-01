RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.47 Million Stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,791 shares during the quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AOR. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 126.6% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 62.4% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA AOR opened at $44.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.77. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $44.67 and a 1 year high of $57.82.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

