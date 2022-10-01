RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 321,692 Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 321,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,166,000. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $29.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.75. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $35.43.

