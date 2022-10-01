RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 2,203 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up 1.2% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $7,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJS. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 83.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 950.0% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $82.45 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $82.09 and a one year high of $111.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.96.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

