RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 228,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,245,000 after acquiring an additional 25,690 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $236,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NUMG stock opened at $32.97 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $31.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.87.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.