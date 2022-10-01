Ryo Currency (RYO) Trading 0.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ryo Currency (RYO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 1st. Ryo Currency has a total market cap of $709,020.19 and $1,594.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ryo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0174 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,312.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00021233 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.94 or 0.00274128 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00142346 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $145.17 or 0.00751704 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.92 or 0.00605480 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000869 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency (CRYPTO:RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on July 15th, 2019. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 40,914,624 coins and its circulating supply is 40,797,311 coins. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com. The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

