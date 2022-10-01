SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS) Short Interest Update

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,300 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the August 31st total of 254,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 55,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SABS shares. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on SAB Biotherapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on SAB Biotherapeutics from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

SAB Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SABS traded up 0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting 0.70. The company had a trading volume of 26,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,880. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of 1.60. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of 0.62 and a 12 month high of 12.90.

Institutional Trading of SAB Biotherapeutics

SAB Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:SABS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.13 by 0.02. The firm had revenue of 6.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 14.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that SAB Biotherapeutics will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 721,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 38,179 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics by 244.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 30,041 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $93,000. LGL Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

SAB Biotherapeutics Company Profile

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at specific diseases, including infectious diseases comprising COVID-19 and influenza, immune and autoimmune disorders, such as type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and cancer.

