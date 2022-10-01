Safe Price Reaches $9.31 on Major Exchanges (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Safe coin can now be purchased for about $9.31 or 0.00047953 BTC on popular exchanges. Safe has a total market capitalization of $193.88 million and $195,852.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.18 or 0.00320434 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00130281 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00066466 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005163 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000419 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BeforeCoinMarketCap (BCMC1) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000845 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Safe Coin Trading

