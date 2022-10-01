Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $236.84.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Guggenheim upgraded Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Salesforce from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Salesforce Stock Down 2.0 %

CRM stock opened at $143.84 on Monday. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $143.75 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $143.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.61.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.91, for a total transaction of $342,493.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,133,945,308.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.91, for a total transaction of $342,493.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,133,945,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,239.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,158 shares of company stock valued at $12,587,336. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MCIA Inc raised its position in Salesforce by 0.5% in the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 10,681 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its position in Salesforce by 4.0% in the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 1,366 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Salesforce by 1.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,262 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 554 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

