Samson Rock Capital LLP Invests $1.22 Million in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 27,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000. Ovintiv accounts for about 1.5% of Samson Rock Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 93.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 14,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter worth approximately $9,243,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter worth approximately $968,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter worth approximately $1,402,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 539,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 53,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 53,900 shares during the period. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

OVV traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,499,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,343,917. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.79. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.52 and a 12-month high of $63.30.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OVV shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.29.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

