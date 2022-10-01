Samson Rock Capital LLP Makes New $654,000 Investment in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,780 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000. Ziff Davis accounts for 0.8% of Samson Rock Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at about $507,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at approximately $423,655,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,111,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,604,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,930,000. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.29.

ZD stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.48. 360,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,567. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.76 and a twelve month high of $143.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.46.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $337.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sarah Ann Fay acquired 1,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.49 per share, for a total transaction of $100,501.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,444.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

