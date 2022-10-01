SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.
SandRidge Energy Price Performance
SandRidge Energy stock opened at $16.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 2.36. SandRidge Energy has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $29.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.74.
SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $69.76 million during the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 55.02% and a net margin of 65.11%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SandRidge Energy
SandRidge Energy Company Profile
SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SandRidge Energy (SD)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.