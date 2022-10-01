SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

SandRidge Energy stock opened at $16.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 2.36. SandRidge Energy has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $29.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.74.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $69.76 million during the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 55.02% and a net margin of 65.11%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,149 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 480,524 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after buying an additional 225,859 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 93,344 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 45,744 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.65% of the company’s stock.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

