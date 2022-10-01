Sandy Spring Bank Acquires 1,281 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,266,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $801,133,000 after buying an additional 870,582 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,806,000 after buying an additional 342,982 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,964,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,989,404,000 after purchasing an additional 326,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 37.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,190,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,567,000 after purchasing an additional 321,693 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $232.73 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.